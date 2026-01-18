Verge Just Raised the Stakes on Electric Motorcycles with 370 Miles of Range

Photo: Verge Motorcycles

Electric motorcycles have been “almost there” for so long that the phrase has lost all meaning. Almost enough range. Almost fast enough. Almost convenient. Almost something you’d actually choose, rather than tolerate to feel morally superior at brunch.

So when Verge Motorcycle showed up at CES 2026 claiming a 370-mile range and a solid-state battery – on a real, production motorcycle – I did what any sane person would do.

I paused. Hard.

Photo: Verge Motorcycles

Because solid-state batteries are the tech industry’s favorite bedtime story. Always coming. Always delayed. Always “five years away.” I’ve heard this pitch before, from automakers with vastly more money, scale, and political leverage than a boutique Finnish motorcycle company. So no, this doesn’t get automatic applause.

Still. If this works, it’s not incremental. It’s disruptive in the way people misuse that word.

Photo: Verge Motorcycles

The updated TS Pro looks, at first glance, like the Verge you already know: futuristic, aggressive, and slightly confrontational. The hubless rear wheel still looks like a design mistake that became a personality trait. It’s a bike that doesn’t try to win over traditionalists, which is refreshing if you ask me.

What’s new for this bike is actually hidden inside. That’s where things get interesting.

Verge and its battery partner say they’re shipping a solid-state battery – no liquid electrolyte, no flammable chemistry bath sloshing around under your seat. Solid materials instead. Higher energy density. Better safety. Less drama when things go wrong. If you’ve followed battery tech at all, you know why this matters. And why people have been failing at it for years.

Photo: Verge Motorcycles

They’re offering two versions of this bike: one with a 20.2 kWh pack good enough for 217 miles, and the second one with a 33.3 kWh pack going for that eye popping 370 miles range. That number is so far beyond what electric motorcycles usually promise that it almost feels impolite to say it out loud.

Range anxiety has been the quiet killer of electric bikes. Not ideology. Not aesthetics. Logistics. People don’t want to plan their weekend rides like military operations. Verge seems to understand that.

Photo: Verge Motorcycles

Charging matters too. According to Verge, ten minutes on a NACS fast charger can add up to 186 miles of range. If that’s remotely accurate, it changes behavior. It stops being “electric compromise” and starts being “electric convenience.” That’s the line most EVs still haven’t crossed.

Performance hasn’t been dialed down to make this happen. The new VERGE TS Pro pushes 136.8 horsepower and an absurd 737 pound-feet of torque. Zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds. Top speed of 124 mph. That’s good enough for some high speed thrills, right?

Photo: Verge Motorcycles

And yes, I can already hear motorbike purists warming up their keyboards. No sound. No gears. No soul. The same arguments that were once made about automatic transmissions, fuel injection, and basically every meaningful technological shift in motorcycling history. Nostalgia is not engineering.

Now let’s be clear about something: this would be the first electric vehicle sold in the U.S. with a solid-state battery. Motorcycle or otherwise.

Photo: Verge Motorcycles

Firsts are dangerous sometimes but Verge says the battery has been rigorously tested in extreme conditions. That’s the opening exam though, not the final one. The real test when this e-bike arrives to its customers. Weather. Time. Mistakes. Recalls. The boring stuff that actually defines success.

Verge Motorcycles has announced that the first deliveries of this bike are already planned for Q1 2026.

Photo: Verge Motorcycles

Pricing starts at $29,900 and the extended-range version you all might want starts from $34,900. This is not a mass-market bike, and Verge knows it. This is a statement product aimed at riders who want performance and progress without being treated like beta testers.