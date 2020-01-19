Dubai is probably one of the most well known attractions of the modern world. The entire city is like an immense playground of gorgeous skyscrapers, extravagant lifestyle and some of the most high-end shopping centers this world has ever seen. But that’s not all, as Dubai is also the place where you can find some of the most expensive and lavish hotels in the world as well.

So, if you’ve got more money than you can count, the glamorous city of Dubai awaits you to spend some luxurious nights there. Ready or not for your most deluxe vacation so far, let’s take a look at the 10 most expensive hotels in Dubai, by average room prices per night.

10. The Bvlgari Resort Dubai – $3,117 per night

The famous brand Bvlgari couldn’t have stayed behind on the world scene of luxury hotels & resorts, so they’ve built their piece of heaven right on the man-made Jumeirah Bay Island. The resort has been designed by the same renowned Italian architectural company that has created all the other Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, the Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel.

With no less than 101 rooms and suites, among which the sumptuous 20 beachfront pool villas, the Bvlgari Resort Dubai is one of the most impressive you can find no only in the UAE, but in the entire world. The villas will offer lush gardens and stunning sea views along the other amenities that the resort has prepared, like restaurants, private beaches, indoor pools, a fitness centre and beauty salon, plus a private Marina with 50 boat berths and the Bvlgari Yacht Club, the first in the world.

9. Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf – Madinat Jumeirah – $3,511 per night

Surrounded by amazing waterways, tranquil gardens, pools and the white sand of a private beach, the Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf resort is set in the exclusivist community of Madinat Jumeirah and comes with some of the most handsome guest rooms, superb courtyards and personalized butler service offering the best of the Arabian luxury experience.

The resort is split into summerhouses which encompass nine to eleven guest rooms and one suite.

8. Aspen Ski Chalet by Kempinski – $3,539 per night

At first it was hard to believe, but now, the Aspen Ski Chalet by Kempinski Hotel at The Mall of the Emirates is probably one of the biggest attractions of Dubai, mainly because of its oddity. The one bedroom ski chalet is set right next to the ski slopes of the jaw-dropping Ski Dubai, in Al Barsha.

The amazing chalet awaits its guests with state of the art technology in the room, a faux stone fireplace, spacious marble bathroom, a lovely kitchenette and of course, Butler service. Guests will also benefit of all the fun you can have in the Snow Park of Ski Dubai, plus other amenities like the daily Executive Lounge breakfast, evening drinks and relaxing nights at the Noir Bar.

7. Armani Hotel Dubai – $3,811 per night

The Armani Hotel Dubai is the first hotel ever designed by Giorgio Armani. Situated in Downtown Dubai at the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, the Armani Hotel features a warm and sophisticated atmosphere and offers the renowned Italian style hospitality and personalized service for each and every guest.

The 160 guest rooms and suites come as you might expect with some of the most stunning views of Dubai you can ever have.

6. Jumeirah Al Naseem – Madinat Jumeirah – $5,172 per night

Jumeirah Al Naseem is the latest addition to the famous Madinat Jumeirah. The hotel comes with an impressive interior design, greatly inspired by the sand dunes and sea breeze surrounding Dubai and by the city’s amazing heritage of pearl diving and Bedouin traditions.

The 387 rooms, 43 suites and 50 world-class restaurants and bars of the Jumeirah Al Naseem are no less than impressive at all levels. The guests can enjoy beautiful views of the lush gardens and sandy beach on the terraces outside and get plenty of fun in the Wild Wadi Water Park.

5. W Dubai – The Palm – $7,350 per night

The Palm is probably one of the most iconic places on Earth and the W Dubai Hotel takes advantage of exactly that. With no less than 350 guest rooms and suites with full views of the man-made island, the hotel is clearly one of the favorite of many tourists with deep pockets.

The main feature of W Dubai is the 550 square meters Mega Suite which offers a living and sitting area, dining area, dining room, living room and walk-in closet, plus some of the most impressive amenities one could wish for, like complimentary breakfast, evening turndown service and touchscreen control in rooms.

4. Four Seasons Resort Dubai – $9,528 per night

The Four Seasons Resort Dubai in Jumeirah is set right in between the superb waters of the Arabian Gulf and the stunning skyline of the city of Dubai, offering poolside cabanas and open air lounges, plus many amenities such as high-end fitness centre, water sports and access to a wide range of restaurants, bars and night clubs.

3. Burj al Arab – $10,890 per night

The Burj al Arab is probably the name that rings a bell in everyone’s ears. It’s the world’s first hotel to hit seven stars and has been voted countless times as the most luxurious hotel in the world. With chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royces, helicopter trips, private beaches and luxury leisure on astonishing poolside cabanas and terraces as some of the amenities offered, Burj al Arab has gained world fame for offering the most exclusive services to its guests.

Add to that personal butlers and discreet check-ins and the world’s best dining venues such as the renowned Nathan Outlaw at Al Mahara, and Burj al Arab is truly one astonishingly luxurious hotel to be spending your vacation at. But it’s only number three on our list.

2. Atlantis the Palm – $17,151 per night

Atlantis the Palm comes with a lovely twist. It’s a themed hotel which follows the story of the lost city of Atlantis and has a gorgeous aquarium that is home to 65,000 marine animals as its main feature.

There are also pools, a high-end spa and a mile long man-made beach for guests to enjoy. Among other amenities, there’s full access to the Aquaventure Waterpark nearby and a wide range choices when it comes to dining, drinking and partying.

1. Palazzo Versace Dubai – $20,962 per night

The title of the most expensive hotel in Dubai is taken by the luxury hotel of Palazzo Versace Dubai, which evokes a 16th century Italian Palace in a Neoclassical style with Arabian architectural subtleties. The hotel is a true symbol of the Versace lifestyle, with high quality Italian furnishings, designed and tailor made by Versace exclusively for the hotel.

Palazzo Versace offers 215 rooms and suites and 169 residences, with 8 restaurants and bars which also reflect the heritage of the past internal palace court which served as an informal space for meeting, dining and enjoying the passing of time.