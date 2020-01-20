The 5 Most Beautiful Coastal Spots in Portugal

Finding the best place to stay in Portugal can be challenging because there are so many beautiful towns and cities. But, if you’re looking for a gorgeous coastal location, we can help you find the right one. Through our guidance, you should be able to find the perfect destination for your break – particularly if you’re after sun, sea and sand.

From Tavira to Cascais, we’ve got the perfect locations to choose from and once you know where you are going to base yourself, you can choose one of these beautiful villas to stay in.

1. Cascais

Cascais is a stunning resort based extremely close to Portugal’s capital city, Lisbon. If you have decided to go to Lisbon for your holiday, Cascais is even ideal to go for a day trip.

Not only is it filled with natural and beautiful sights, but there is also the opportunity to rent a bike while you’re here and cycle around the town. The marina is swarming with sea life and paired with the clear waters, it’s definitely not something you’ll want to miss.

2. Tavira

Culture Trip labels Tavira as one of their top recommendations for a resort getaway. There is more character in the city of Tavira, showing the rural side while beauty runs through the centre.

The architecture in Tavira is second to none, with the medieval castle placed right in the centre boasting breathtaking views of the city. A gorgeous sandy beach runs through the city alongside salt pans which attract flamingos – it’s definitely a picturesque environment.

3. Peniche

Although it’s a coastal destination, Peniche is filled with things to do, which is rare for a small beach town. There is a lot of history surrounding the city and the beautiful beach and the waves that lap against it has made it the perfect surfing location which brings in countless tourists each year.

Similarly, Cabo Carvoeiro is an extraordinary set of cliffs which was always known as a shipwreck hotspot, but later introduced the lighthouse which has since warned off sea traffic, according to The Crazy Tourist.

4. Aveiro

Filled with canals throughout the city, Aveiro has a shocking similarity to Venice, which makes it a very popular tourist destination. Filled with outstanding architecture and gondolas, it’s not surprising that it bears resemblance to the popular Italian destination.

With admirable chapels and cathedrals, it’s not a location you want to miss.

5. Carvoeiro

Lastly, one of the most beautiful locations in Portugal is Carvoeiro. With clear waters and golden beaches, it serves as the perfect place for a quiet getaway. Filled with amazing views and proving to be popular as a fishing village, it’s clear why tourists love this hotspot.

While it’s the perfect place to go for a relaxing getaway, if you’re up for an additional activity, you can wander through the Benagil caves to add some extravagance to your trip.

Make the most of your trip while you’re in Portugal, and while it’s worth heading to the beach locations, see if you can find some excursions to keep you entertained. Particularly in the Algarve, you’ll easily find excursions for turtle, dolphin and whale watching.