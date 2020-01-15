Bentley Bids Farewell to the Mulsanne with the 6.75 Edition By Mulliner

Bentley is ready to say goodbye to its massive 6.75-liter engine, the company’s longest-serving V8 engine, as well as the iconic Mulsanne with a new limited edition version of this luxury saloon.

Called the Mulsanne 6.75 Edition by Mulliner, this special Bentley will be produced in just 30 examples, each of them boasting glossy black details on the outside, with a dark look for its Flying B mascot, the exhaust tips and the superb Mulliner Serenity grille, while the headlights and tail lights have been wrapped in bright chrome.

The bespoke 6.75 Edition also sits on new 21-inch five-spoke wheels and hides a blacked-out intake manifold and a special engine number plaque under the hood, signed by Bentley’s CEO Adrian Hallmark. Inside the cockpit, this luxury saloon can come in one of four beautiful shades, Imperial Blue, Fireglow, Beluga or Newmarket Tan.

The car’s interior also features numerous silver accents on the dashboard and center console, matched by grey detailing on the seats and a unique metal plaque on the console that says “6.75 Edition”, “Celebrating 60 years of the L Series V8 engine” and “One of thirty hand built in Crewe by Bentley Mulliner”. Customers will be also greeted by “Edition 6.75” puddle ligths when they open the doors.

The Mulsanne 6.75 Edition is based on the powerful Speed model, which means the 6.75-liter V8 engine is able to deliver 530 horsepower and 1,100 Nm of torque. Combining outstanding driving dynamics with all that raw power, the Mulsanne 6.75 Edition can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 4.9 seconds and it could reach a breathtaking top speed of 305 km/h (190 mph).

As Bentley states, this special edition is a “fitting send off for a masterpiece of British automotive engineering and craftsmanship”. Production of the Mulsanne will end this spring and the Flying Spur will become the company’s new flagship car as Bentley is looking at hybrid powertrains in the near future.

There’s no pricing confirmed yet for the Mulsanne 6.75 Edition By Mulliner, but the regular Mulsanne Speed starts from $342,000 so.. you can expect this model to be a little bit more expensive.