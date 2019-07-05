Star Wars-Themed Furniture From a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Star Wars fans, rejoice! We’ve got good news from your favorite franchise: a new collection of Star Wars themed goodies is ready to take over our lives. There’s been no shortage of crazy Star Wars merchandise in these last couple of years: from Millennium Falcon guitars, to Wookie Crocs, a Han Solo Carbonite Desk or an R2-D2 engagement ring, with the total sales of licensed products reaching a mind boggling $262 billion in 2016.

But we didn’t expect to see a line of Star Wars-themed furniture any time soon. Disney has recently teamed up with the acclaimed Filipino design maven Kenneth Cobonpue to create a stylish line of Star Wars-themed furniture and home accessories that’s just perfect for affluent grown-ups who still dream about a galaxy far, far away.

You can have the Dark Lord’s armchair right in your living room, while your friends or other family members chill out in TIE fighter armchairs, each of them incorporating a handwoven, airy lattice that proves the dark side can be incredibly chic.

The collection also includes a cool homage to Chewie, an upscale ‘wookie’ rocking stool that comes with his signature brown fur and ammo belt, lovely TIE fighter tables that are just the ideal companion for the TIE fighter chairs, and even a little Jedi Lamp featuring plenty of lightsabers.

Cobonpue went for an abstract interpretation of this famed fantasy world, trying to please Star Wars fans of all generations and levels, while creating contemporary furniture pieces that can easily withstand the test of time.

The collection was initially released in the Philippines and it’s now available worldwide, with prices raging from $655 for the TIE Fighter Wings table to $4,000 for Vader’s blacked-out armchair. May the force be with you!