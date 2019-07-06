Sunseeker Released a Limited Edition Hawk 38 Dedicated to its Founder

Robert Braithwaite was a renowned British entrepreneur and marine engineer who was also the founder and president of luxury powerboat manufacturer Sunseeker, a company he started together with John Macklin. Sadly, Robert Braithwaite passed away in March this year, but his legacy and achievements will live on forever.

The British shipyard has just announced that its first ten Hawk 38s will be part of a very special series, that aims to honor the company’s founder. Each of these ten boats will come with a polished stainless steel plaque dedicated to Braithwaite and numbered from RB001 to RB010.

The new high-performance model from Sunseeker seems to reflect Robert Braithwaite’s passion for speed and performance, delivering a breathtaking top speed of 62 knots (70 mph). It’s powered by Mercury 400R engines, complemented by inflatable Hypalon 866 STAB tubes and a high-end helm station protected by a beautiful double-curvature ventilated glass screen with a sleek black carbon fibre hard top.

Hawk 38’s hull looks luxurious, even though it was built for high-speed thrills, with four racing seats with shock absorbing mitigation.

The boat has a little sunbathing pad with elevated headrests and it could even come with a sail canapy on the foredeck. At the stern there’s a triple bench seat that could hide two drawer fridges underneath it and there’s also an aft facing u-shaped seating area that’s located around a carbon table that can be released or stocked in seconds.

Sunseeker equipped this powerboat with an advanced Simrad navigation system that features a 16-inch Evo 3 touch screen display with multiple functions, GPS and Wi-Fi capability too. The high-performance boat also comes with multiple built-in storage areas that can be used for a number of small water toys, plus a large central deck locker that can hold a little raft or an inflatable paddleboard.