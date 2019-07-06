Le Mirabeau is a Fabulous $18M Apartment in the Heart of Monaco

Here’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own one of Monaco’s most luxurious residences: Le Mirabeau is a spectacular apartment in the the Carré d’Or, located just a few steps away from the high end Metropole shopping mall, the prestigious Casino de Monte Carlo, the beaches and some of the finest restaurants in the tiny city-state.

Offering 1,915 sq. ft., two superb bedrooms and two and a half baths, this high standard residence benefits from 24/7 concierge services, a gym and a beautiful swimming pool as well. The main entrance to the building is on the Casino side, while the second entrance leads to the sea, with direct access to the Larvotto beaches and Avenue Princesse Grace.

This lavish apartment is nestled on the West side of the building, offering spectacular views over the Gardens and the sumptuous Belle Epoque façades of the Casino. It’s probably the ideal place to witness the glitz and glamour of the Principality, while experiencing it yourself.

The apartment also has wide loggias which look over the city, the Metropole, and Monaco’s new island project, that will feature beautiful gardens and a charming marina once it’s complete in 2023. This flat has been entirely renovated in these last couple of months, using nothing but the finest materials, and exceptional finishes to get a cozy atmosphere with a lot of charm.

There’s a beautiful entrance hall with a small cloackroom that leads to the spacious living room, which is very light and airy and opens to a massive balcony. The kitchen has been fitted with state-of-the-art equipment and the two bedrooms have marble clad en-suites, with a lot of wardrobes/built-in closets too.

Priced at a mind boggling €15.950.000 or around $18,000,000, this unique property is carefully decorated for the most refined clientele. It even comes with a private cellar and a parking space in the building, which is a hard thing to find in Monaco.