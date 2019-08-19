Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Carbon is a Watch for the Modern Adventurer

Unveiled just a few days ago, the Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Carbon is the brand’s first-ever full carbon structure watch, a gorgeous, super masculine timepiece, created with the modern adventurer in mind. This timekeeping marvel comes with a massive case but thanks to its innovative full carbon structure it’s extremely light, which makes it very comfortable to wear.

Also surprising, the watch comes with a skeleton flying tourbillon, a signature of Roger Dubuis’ haute horlogerie mastery. The case, the impressive caliber and even the bracelet are all made from multi-layer carbon, pushing watchmaking to the extreme once again. The Excalibur Spider Carbon weights in at only 81 grams and that’s just a small part of its unique appeal.

For presentation purposes, the Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Carbon was worn by the famed adrenaline seeker and rooftoper Daniel Lau on a modern adventure in the urban jungle of Osaka, Japan. Wearing the watch on his wrist in his daring quests to find the best rooftops in town, he showed everyone how easy to wear this watch really is, even when you’re high above the city on top of skyscrapers.

The skeleton flying tourbillon that powers the watch comes with multi layered carbon movement, plate, bridges and tourbillon upper cage and a honeycomb like decor inside. The super light Roger Dubuis watch will be released in a limited edition of only 28 pieces and it will be priced at a whooping $247,700.