fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Carbon is a Watch for the Modern Adventurer

Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Carbon Watch 1

Unveiled just a few days ago, the Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Carbon is the brand’s first-ever full carbon structure watch, a gorgeous, super masculine timepiece, created with the modern adventurer in mind. This timekeeping marvel comes with a massive case but thanks to its innovative full carbon structure it’s extremely light, which makes it very comfortable to wear.

Also surprising, the watch comes with a skeleton flying tourbillon, a signature of Roger Dubuis’ haute horlogerie mastery. The case, the impressive caliber and even the bracelet are all made from multi-layer carbon, pushing watchmaking to the extreme once again. The Excalibur Spider Carbon weights in at only 81 grams and that’s just a small part of its unique appeal.

Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Carbon Watch 2

For presentation purposes, the Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Carbon was worn by the famed adrenaline seeker and rooftoper Daniel Lau on a modern adventure in the urban jungle of Osaka, Japan. Wearing the watch on his wrist in his daring quests to find the best rooftops in town, he showed everyone how easy to wear this watch really is, even when you’re high above the city on top of skyscrapers.

The skeleton flying tourbillon that powers the watch comes with multi layered carbon movement, plate, bridges and tourbillon upper cage and a honeycomb like decor inside. The super light Roger Dubuis watch will be released in a limited edition of only 28 pieces and it will be priced at a whooping $247,700.

Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Carbon Watch 7

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Roger Dubuis Excalibur Blacklight Trilogy 4
Introducing the Wonderful Roger Dubuis Excalibur Blacklight Trilogy
Roger Dubuis Excalibur Pirelli Sottozero
Roger Dubuis’ Excalibur Pirelli Sottozero is Perfect for Active People
Roger Dubuis Excalibur Knights of the Round Table III 1
Check Out the Royal Roger Dubuis Excalibur Knights of the Round Table III
Excalibur Aventador S MoodRDDBEX0624
Roger Dubuis Excalibur Aventador S Marks Lamborghini Partnership

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

The Incredible Bugatti Centodieci Will Take Your Breath Away!

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.