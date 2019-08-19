The Incredible Bugatti Centodieci Will Take Your Breath Away!

Ladies and gentlemen, feast your eyes on the new Bugatti Centodieci !! Officially unveiled just a few days ago in in Pebble Beach, this beast borrows a lot of traits from 1991’s EB110, which was introduced on Ettore Bugatti’s 110th birthday. The design of this ravishing Super Sport Hommage was pretty challenging to build, because it resembles the classic super car but it also gets something from the more recent Chiron.

Bugatti’s new hyper car comes equipped with a massive 8.0 liter W16 engine that’s able to output a whooping 1,578 horsepower, exceeding those of a Chiron with 99. Acceleration from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) is made in only 2.4 seconds, and the top speed is electronically limited to an impressive 236 mph (380 km/h).

The phenomenal new car comes with several interesting features, among which there are the smaller horseshoe grille and horizontal fins that remind of the old EB110’s, a new front slitter and a more aerodynamic hood. The wonderful looking LED headlights are slender and come with integrated daytime running lights.

Also reminding us of the EB110 are the five round air intakes that have replaced Chiron’s side scoops. While there are features borrowed from the EB110 and the Chiron, the rear end of the new Centodieci is unique and simply breathtaking.

This hypercar boasts a ventilated fascia, a huge diffuser and a nice stacked four tailpipe sports exhaust system. The floating taillights are simply awesome and the rear wing is massive and helps improve downforce on the car.

There will only be ten models of the Bugatti Centodieci ever produced, with only two deliveries made per year. The price tag is as impressive as the car, rising to a good $8.9 million. But that didn’t stop all ten units to be already sold out.