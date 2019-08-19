Go Anywhere with the New Dynamiq G300 Compact Explorer Yacht

The renowned Monaco-based superyacht builder Dynamiq Yachts has recently unveiled its newest project, the wonderful Dynamiq Global 300. Designed to explore some of the world’s most remote and shallow areas, this sleek vessel is the most compact explorer yacht Dynamiq has ever created, with a length of only 30 meters.

It was designed in collaboration with the famed Dutch naval architects from Van Oossanen, who worked out the naval architecture, and Dobroserdov Design imagined the lovely exterior lines of this vessel. The interior design was made in-house and it’s super chic!

The new Dynamiq explorer yacht features a full aluminum hull, a shallow draft of only 1.5 meters, it has an impressive top speed of 19 knots and a range on the open sea of no less than 4,000 nautical miles. It comes equipped with two MAN engines of 882 kW each.

Despite its compact size, this yacht is spacious enough for everyone and comes with all the amenities you could ever wish for on such a ship. For instance, there’s an upper deck salon with a real fireplace and a high-end sound system from Bowers & Wilkens.

The Dynamiq G300 has four spacious staterooms, one of them being a luxurious owner’s suite on the lower deck aft. There are also two smaller cabins for a max crew of four. The yacht can accommodate an entire family or eight guests eager to cruise to some of the most remote corners of the Earth.

If this looks like your idea of having fun, the new Dynamiq explorer yacht comes with a cool price tag of $10 million, but you’ll have enough time to raise that sum since the delivery will take approximately 22 months.