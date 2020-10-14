Planning The Ultimate Holiday In Monaco

Known for the luxurious yachts that moor in the Monte Carlo Harbour and the famous Grand Prix, not to mention the Casino Royale made famous in James Bond movies, Monaco is a bucket list trip for anyone.

If not appropriately planned a trip to Monaco could be slightly overwhelming, with so much to choose from, so many beautiful places to visit not to mention the famous architecture, shopping opportunities and cultural experiences,

So we’ve put together a guide for you when planning your trip to Magnificent Monaco. Where to stay, eat and of course which months to visit to see Monaco at its best.

Things To Do In Monaco

When planning your trip to Monaco, the first thing to do is determine what you would like out of this holiday. Would you like a historical trip visiting the old city of Monaco-Ville, or would you like to stay by the port somewhere in Condamine? Both great choices.

Maybe you’re looking to have a little fun and are planning on staying in Fontvieille or Monte Carlo. Perhaps you’d like a taste of everything, so here’s a summarised guide to choosing the right spot.

Monaco-Ville is a beautiful old town that is best explored on foot. Take in the gorgeous sights and take a meander along the 16th-century walkway of the Rampe Major for spectacular views of Monaco. Continue to the top and take a look at the changing of the guard outside the 13th-century palace belonging to Prince Albert and Princess Charlene.

If luxury is all you’re after, then look no further than the Monte-Carlo Harbour. Sit in one of the country’s best restaurants or bars and look out over the countless rows of luxury yachts anchored to the dock. Try your luck after dinner at the spectacular architectural wonder that is the Casino de Monte Carlo.

Lie on the Monte Carlo Larvotto Beach whilst drinking a cocktail and soaking up the sun. The buzz of the surrounding glitzy restaurants and bars will make you feel like a jet-setting celebrity in paradise.

Retail therapy is a must for anyone visiting Monaco, and there is certainly no lack of designer stores for anyone looking to spend a lot of money. Head straight for the designer streets of Avenue de Monte-Carlo, Avenue des Beaux-Arts, Allées Lumières in the Cercle d’Or district.

Want to visit a typical fresh fruits and veg market? A little taste of Monaco, head to the Condamne Market on Place d’Armes and wander around the picturesque market that looks like a scene out of any french movie.

Where to Stay in Monaco

For a truly luxurious, elegant stay in Monaco, you’ll find that the Hotel de Paris will provide you with everything you need. With spectacular views of the Casino, the hotel itself is a thing of beauty.

If you’re all about the nightlife and want to be at the heart of Monaco, The Fairmont Hotel is the one for you. With its very own Billionaires nightclub and in house fashion stores and a variety of restaurants to keep you entertained, you have everything you need all under one roof.

If traditional accommodation is your style, the La Condamine quarter will offer you the perfect accommodation for your stay, quiet and off the beaten track and suits a modest budget.

Where to Eat In Monaco

Monaco is an international place when it comes to food. Traditionally a French-Italian style cuisine, however, it’s possible to enjoy food and wine from the whole of Europe, if you want it Monaco has it.

Try the local dishes such as Barbagiuan pastries or traditional dishes such as Stocafi cod and tomatoes. If you’re looking for a more exclusive dining experience, try Alain Ducasse at Le Louis. Le Louis is a Michelin three stars restaurant like no other; your tastebuds will thank you for every mouthful.

For more delicious Mediterranean food, book a table at the two Michelin star Monte Carlo by Joël Robuchon. A more budget-friendly option is available in La Condamine and Monaco-Ville, where family-style restaurants and cafes are open for business.

Family Holidays in Monaco

Family holidays in Monaco are great; you can have fun and still stay within the budget. Stay at the Novotel Monte Carlo or the Columbus Monte Carlo and let the kids enjoy all the supervised activities, while you relax by the pool or the beach drinking a cocktail.

Best Time to Go to Monaco

Monaco is a destination for all seasons but if you want to avoid the crowds and the heat, the best time to plan your Mediterranean escape in May and June. The wettest months are October and November, and the temperature cools down to 12°C.

If you’re a fan of the crowds and love the buzz, July is the perfect time of year for your trip, and there may not be many locals around to welcome you, no problem though, you won’t be stuck for thing to do and see

So with these top tips, you’ll be all set when planning your trip to the gorgeous location that is Monaco. Make sure to pack your swimming costume, wallet and finest outfits for this experience of a lifetime.

Getting To Monaco

Most visitors arrive in Monaco by train from the nearest airport, Nice Côte d’Azur is the most convenient airport, as the travel time is only 22 minutes. It’s also possible to take a Taxi as the airport is so near.

Other lucky visitors will fly in on a private jet or a helicopter, starting their holiday in ultimate style. It’s also possible to arrive by yacht, whichever way you choose to start your holiday you will not be disappointed by the luxury, ease and convenience of an ultimate holiday in Monaco.