Follow Us

Type to search

Introducing the Cervélo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition Street Bike

Cervélo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition 1

One of the world’s best bike brands, Cervélo Cycles, joined hands with Automobili Lamborghini to release a gorgeous, ultra-limited edition street bike.

The new bicycle is called Cervélo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition and it’s basically a bespoke version of the company’s high-performance Cervélo R5, dressed in a wonderful livery dedicated to the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ which broke the track record at Nürburgring two years ago.

Just like the Aventador SVJ raised the performance benchmark to new levels at the famous Nordschleife, the Cervélo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition was specially designed to conquer the steepest uphill and downhill roads of the mighty Dolomite Alps in Italy.

Cervélo even accessorized this bicycle with only Italian-made elements as a tribute to Lamborghini and the excellence of Italian luxury.

Cervélo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition 4

The bike’s design is clearly inspired by the record-breaking Avendator SVJ but its easy handling and behavior might make it seem even faster when you’re going downhill. The R5 comes with Campagnolo Super Record EPS mechanical assembly and ultra light Campagnolo Bora One wheels, Vittoria Corsa Pro tires, a Deda Elementi stem and a comfy  Fizik Aliante saddle.

To celebrate the year when Lamborghini was founded, the Cervélo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition will be produced in a limited run of just 63 units, each of them being priced at a cool $18,000. This gorgeous limited edition street bike can be already ordered from official Cervélo resellers or dealers, so you might need to hurry up if you want one. If they’re still available. 

Cervélo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition 2

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might Also Like

Cervélo P5X Lamborghini Edition Triathlon Bicycle 2
You Might Want the Cervélo P5X Lamborghini Edition Triathlon Bicycle

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Let’s Connect

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, you can always contact us at

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

luxury jet
© 2020 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.