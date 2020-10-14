5 Classic Outfits Every Woman Should Have

Now that you have been cooped up in your home for several months, you may have taken a good look at your wardrobe. If you’re thinking of a major revamp, there are some things that you should consider.

First, you should clear out your closet to remove old and worn-out clothes, clothes that don’t fit, and anything else that you no longer use. Secondly, you should keep only the items that you actually wear. Lastly, you have to make sure you have these classic outfits:

1. Black Blazer

A blazer is the most versatile cover-up wardrobe item that you can have. Whether you want to achieve a formal look or a laid back one, a black blazer can do the job. The tip is to go with the one that fits you just right. Cropped or oversized blazers can quickly go out of style. The key here is that your shoulders should have enough room to move when you need to.

Plus, you also need to factor in the sleeves’ length to make sure that it is not longer than the wrists and that you can easily roll it up to your elbows. Once you have a black blazer, you should learn how to layer it to complete the look. Burberry and Louis Vuitton have the finest collection of black blazers that you should check out.

2. White Shirt

In addition to your blazer, you should also have a white shirt that you can wear on easy days or stylize when you need to amp up your look. No matter what occasion you need to go to, you can never go wrong with a white shirt. They are also a great choice for days with warm weather. White shirts are also easy to pair with almost anything.

You can have it on top of your easy jeans, or you can even pair it with a skirt. To make sure that the look will not appear dull and boring, you need to stylize it with statement necklaces.

3. Pencil Skirts

Pencil skirts are known for being an office outfit must-have. If you know how to style them, pencil skirts are versatile enough that you can wear them casually.

Go for solid colors and try pairing it up with tank tops and layering it with a statement blazer to create a smooth look.

4. Little Black Dress

Ask anyone and they will tell you that having a little black dress is essential, and we couldn’t agree more. A little black dress is ideal for an impromptu date or a night out with friends. Sometimes, the dress alone is more than enough for your look — no need to accessorize it. The style, length, and color are enough to complete the look.

If you want to splurge on your little black dress, why not go for the classiest of them all? Since the 1920s, Chanel has produced a wide range of little black dresses.

5. Modest Dress

While you may need to have a little dress for a date, you should also have a modest dress that you can rely on when you need to meet the parents or attend a party where a dress code is strictly implemented. For a reliable source of modest dresses, daintyjewells.com has a wide range of styles that you can choose from.

Whenever buying classic pieces, always go for the style that best suits your personality. Gone are the days when trends would dictate your style.