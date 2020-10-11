Follow Us

Louis Vuitton’s Monogram Empreinte Collection is now Bicolor

Louis Vuitton Bicolor Monogram Empreinte 1

This fall season, Louis Vuitton has decided to expand its iconic, embossed Monogram Empreinte collection with lovely, two-tone versions of some of the brand’s most popular handbags. The new Empreinte collection adds a mesmerizing bicolor look to the stylish combination of color printing and embossing. 

As such, we get to see a new take on Louis Vuitton’s most trendy bags, with the Montaigne, Pochette Félicie, the NéoNoé or the superb Onthego being released in a cool black or a soft tourterelle shade, highlighted by the cream-colored Monogram motif.

Onthego MM is easily one of our favorite LV handbags – a versatile medium-sized tote with two sets of handles, long and short, that’s perfect for almost every occasion. Made from supple grained cowhide leather, this stylish tote has a spacious interior, that can carry a laptop and many other work essentials.

It’s a versatile everyday bag and its new bicolor look, with the Monogram pattern printed on and embossed into the leather, makes it even more appealing. 

Louis Vuitton Bicolor Monogram Empreinte 2

Another beautiful choice is the NéoNoé MM, with bold LV initials and beautiful Monogram flowers printed and embossed on the leather. This bag is also extremely versatile because it can be worn both cross-body or over the shoulder thanks to its superb adjustable strap. The bag’s interior is pretty spacious and includes a zipped pocket where your valuables will be always secured.

The Pochette Félicie is the smallest bag in this new collection, a lovely envelope-style pouch adorned with a Monogram print in a creamy color. Fashioned from Tourterelle Gray leather, this beauty features two removable inside pockets and it can be worn as a clutch or over the shoulder thanks to its detachable golden chain.

Louis Vuitton Bicolor Monogram Empreinte 3

