MSO Adds a Special R Pack to the Incredible McLaren 620R

Essentially a road-legal version of Mclaren’s 570S GT4 race car, the McLaren 620R will be produced in a limited run of only 225 units. But in case you want something even more exclusive, the brilliant team from McLaren Special Operations (MSO) designed a special R Pack for this supercar that will further enhance the driving experience of the most powerful Sports Series model ever.

The optional R Pack will be available for customers in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and includes a few design and engineering upgrades inspired by the iconic McLaren F1 Longtail. First, there’s a stunning Gloss Finish Visual Carbon Fibre Roof Scoop, which operates as a fully functional air intake system and stimulates your ride with a stunning active air induction sound.

This bespoke Roof Scoop can be also fitted with a camera that could record all your track sessions, using McLaren’s Track Telemetry (MTT) system. Another highlight of the R Pack is the MSO Defined Titanium SuperSports Exhaust that’s apparently 5 decibels louder than any other Sports Series exhausts and comes with Gloss Nano Black finishers.

The 620R will also receive Visual Carbon Fibre Front Fender Louvers, with the same glossy finish, and a superb Carbon Fibre Interior Pack that complements the track-inspired interior of this supercar. Of course, the car still features the same aerodynamic, hardware and chassis components that have been borrowed from the 570S GT4 race car.

The limited-edition coupé is powered by a tuned 3.8-litre twin turbo V8 engine that’s able to develop 610 bhp and 620 Nm of torque. This makes the 620R the most powerful Sports Series model ever, with a lightning fast acceleration from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km/h) of just 2.8 seconds and 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) in 8.1 seconds..

Top speed stands at a cool 200 mph, with the adjustable wing set in its lowest downforce setting. Apart from these impressive performances, the McLaren 620R also comes with carbon ceramic brakes, center locking wheels wrapped in high performance Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires and two-way manually adjustable GT4 dampers. You’ll get a pure motorsport experience, on the road.