TAG Heuer’s New Monaco Watches Feature the In-House Calibre Heuer 02

Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer is back in our attention with three new Monaco watches, powered by the brand’s impressive in-house chronograph movement – the Calibre Heuer 02. With a design that seems to be inspired by classic TAG Heuer watches from the 70s, these new timepieces reflect the company’s spirit of avant-garde watchmaking, combining the old and the new in the best way possible.

Our favorite piece is the one with a bold black dial, a superb sunray-brushed look and a stainless-steel bracelet, but that doesn’t mean the other two options are less beautiful. The model with the black dial also comes with an elegant black leather strap, while its counterpart boasts a shiny blue sunray-brushed dial with red, white and blue details, reminiscent of the 1969 Monaco timepieces.

Both models feature a lovely central chronograph hand finished in red and eye catching square counters at 3 and 9 o’clock.

The in-house Heuer 02 automatic chronograph has quickly become the flagship movement for TAG Heuer, appearing in high-end versions of some of the brand’s most popular watches. After the Autavia, other Monaco watches, and the futuristic Carrera Calibre Heuer 02, these new models perfectly combine an iconic 70s design with avant-garde in-house technology.

This complex movement is visible through the sapphire crystal caseback of the watch and it comes with an impressive power reserve of 80 hours. Add in a gorgeous H-shaped stainless steel bracelet that was also inspired by the original steel bracelet of the 1970s and you get an incredible timepiece all around.

Alternating brushed and polished surfaces, this bracelet was also redesigned to offer more comfort for the wearer. It’s now wider at the lugs to carry the weight of the watch easily and it’s slightly more slender around the wrist. The horizontal bars are beautifully connected with smaller horizontal links, while a butterfly clasp, engraved with the TAG Heuer shield, acts as the finishing touch.

In the end, the new TAG Heuer Monaco Heuer 02 models will cost 5,800 EUR, for the black dial, leather strap reference, and 6,200 EUR for the other two models, with the beautiful stainless steel bracelet.