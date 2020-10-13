This Bugatti Chiron-inspired Coffee Machine Will Supercharge Your Day!

If you want to start your day with a little boost, this gorgeous Bugatti Etiron Espresso Machine could get you revved up with caffeine every single morning. Inspired by the astonishing Chiron, this espresso maker isn’t actually manufactured by Bugatti, but it sure gives us an idea of what a Bugatti coffee machine might look like.

Fábio Martins is the talented designer who imagined this conceptual espresso machine, embracing the French automaker’s unique car DNA and bringing it to common kitchen appliances. That’s how the Etiron was born, a coffee machine like no other, looking as luxurious, elegant and adrenaline-pumping as the incredible Bugatti Chiron. But the similarities don’t end just there.

The Bugatti Etiron coffee machine would be finished in the same colors as the ravishing cars from Bugatti, with the classic baby blue and black being an easily recognizable two-tone look from Bugatti.

The unique shape of this exclusive coffee machine perfectly embodies Bugatti’s signature horseshoe design, featuring almost exactly the same shape in the front and even boasting the car’s classic grill pattern, while the curves and arches in the back will remind you of Bugatti’s eye catching rear end.

If you’re wondering what type of coffee you could enjoy with this beauty, the Bugatti Etiron could work just like a standard Nespresso machine with sealed capsules, with a large block of milled aluminum acting as the pod insert. Ettore Bugatti’s stylized initials grace the nozzle and the reservoir, and a superb carrying case that matches your espresso maker completes this wonderful package.