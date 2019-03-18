One Hundred East Fifty Third Street is Ready to Welcome Its First Residents

Designed by one of the world’s most renowned architecture studios, Foster + Partners, One Hundred East Fifty Third Street is the newest luxury residential tower in the heart of New York City. This stunning 63-story building is basically a limited collection of modern Midtown condominiums, ranging from high-end tower homes, with serene views of the city and Central Park, to contemporary loft residences at the base of the tower.

100 East 53rd Street sits at the epicenter of Midtown NYC’s Cultural District, surrounded by art galleries, restaurants and breathtaking architecture everywhere you might turn your head. It’s definitely a great place to call home, but unfortunately only 94 residences will be up for grabs, with pricing starting at $2.3 million.

The first tower homes have been unveiled a few days ago, featuring high-end interiors curated by “AD100” designer William T. Georgis, with breathtaking views of the city, custom millinery from Foster + Partners, Carrara marble in the kitchen and Silver Striato travertine in the bathroom.

The first model home spreads over 1,638 sq. ft., with two full master suites and master bathrooms, while the second one offers 1,375 sq. ft, with one bedroom and one and a half bathrooms.

The future residents of this awesome Midtown NYC tower will get to enjoy a few impressive amenities too. One Hundred East Fifty Third Street features a Private Residents’ Club taking over the third and fourth floor of the building, with a massive 60-foot sunlit swimming pool, a special room for cardio, weight room, yoga room, pilates/ballet room, a sauna, steam room, several spa treatment rooms and his and her changing room and showers. But wait, there’s more.

One Hundred East Fifty Third Street also comes with a cool library designed by Georgis and in just a few weeks it will be home to two new restaurants from Michelin-Honored Chef Alain Verzeroli. Both restaurants will offer their own unique dining concept, with a vegetable-driven restaurant on the ground level and a French and Japanese restaurant on the second floor of the building.

Of course, residents of 100 East 53rd Street will get to enjoy preferred access to these restaurants, but they could also choose to enjoy these treats at home. In addition to all this, Quintessentially Lifestyle, a members-only luxury management service, will offer concierge-level services for all the future residents.