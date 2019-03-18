Behold the New Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo Collector 2019 Edition

The Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo has been around for only a year now and it’s already the most sought after racer on the market, that’s why the Italian supercar maker has released two special edition models of this beast. But this year, they’ve just unveiled a third one, that might better looking than anything else out there.

Dubbed as the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo Collector 2019, this stunning race car has been unveiled by Squadra Corse in Geneva during an event held at the headquarters of the famous Swiss watchmaker Roger Dubuis Manufacture.

This new special edition of the car celebrates the long-term partnership between these two renowned brands with the livery and paint of the car imitating the design of the Excalibur Huracan Performante watch. The timepiece actually showcases some of the components found in the 621 hp 5.2 liter V10 engine that’s found under the hood of both the road version of the Huracan and the Super Trofeo version.

The ‘X’ design is the watch’s evocation of the X Frame that protects the car’s engine. Moving forward, the wheel rims of this new special edition race car are also found in the design of the watch’s case back, with the watch crown drawing inspiration from the wheel’s single nut.

The ‘Roger Dubuis’ signature on the top side of the windshield and above the engine compartment also reminds us of the lucrative collaboration between the Italian carmaker and the Swiss watch brand. The gold and black liveries will surely take your breath away, combining the matte black carbon fiber bodywork with gold accents on the bumpers, the hood, on the sides and the rear fin.

While matte black defines the general lines of the car, gold shows off the extreme aerodynamic performances of the Huracan Super Trofeo Evo Collector 2019. There’s no word on pricing yet, but we’re pretty sure this beauty is already sold out.