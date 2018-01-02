Mizuno’s MP-18 MMC Golf Irons Will Make Any Golfer Happy

Mizuno’s newest collection of irons consists of four distinct lines that are just perfect for amateurs who want to improve their game or for pros looking for extra forgiveness. Showing off an irresistible clean look, each of these lines comes with a unique construction, promising exceptional performance.

The Mizuno MP-18 MMC line will set you back $1,050 for a 4-iron to pitching wedge set, which features tungsten weighting in the toe, to help with launch and to increase the iron’s sweet spot. Those of you more familiarized with the game might be also interested in the MP-18 or MP-18 SC offerings, that might just be some of the best pro irons out there.

Following 3 years worth of research and development efforts, the Multi Material Construction (MMC) of these irons was designed to satisfy the modern player’s needs, being performance-oriented, stylish and forgiving. Mizuno also offers these sleek clubs with 26 different shafts, so you could easily find the best combination for you and strive to achieve that perfect game.

I’m not a big golf fan myself, but I do appreciate the peace and relaxation that comes with the game; I also believe that, if you’re going to do something, you’d better do it well or not at all. The team at Mizuno seems to agree with my idea in this regard, and their new golf irons will surely make a few golfers very happy.