This Custom Built Boca Raton Home is Worth More Than a Look

Extraordinary and unique, this contemporary architectural wonder is what luxury lovers should be daydreaming of. Completed in 2013, the stunning Boca Raton home before you covers 13,838 square feet of living spaces and overlooks a large lake.

Nothing but the finest materials and finishes from around the world have been used throughout the home, including limestone floor tiles imported from France and exotic natural woods imported from Africa and South America.

Intricate custom woodworking and architectural details, such as stepped and coffered ceilings, Ledgestone-faced columns, rosewood panels, quartz and onyx countertops, as well as solid alder wood doors with German hardware, were specially designed to seduce anyone that enters this home.

Proudly sitting at 17727 Buckingham Court, Boca Raton, Florida, this magnificent 7-bedroom and 8-bathroom home is looking for a new owner, willing to pay as much as $10,800,000 to have the privilege of calling this place ‘home’.

Thanks to Crestron home automation options, the next owners of this property and their lucky guests will be able to control everything that happens on the property via iPad or iPhone – thermostats, music, window treatments, lighting, and more, will be ready to obey at the touch of a button.

This home’s long list of features and amenities also includes Sub-Zero and Viking top-of-the-line appliances, his and her separate two-car air-conditioned garages, Lutron lighting, a fully-outfitted gourmet kitchen, breakfast area, and a large family room. Did we mention the massive Viking barbecue or the stunning pool?