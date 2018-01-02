At $24,000, Royal is the World’s Most Incredible Coffee Maker

Is it just me, or a good cup of coffee in the morning, with the right atmosphere and company, is just what you need to kick off a new day in style? Well, your morning routine could become even more incredible with the $24,000 Royal, the world’s most extraordinary coffee maker.

Replicating the iconic balancing syphon system, that was extremely popular in the 18th century at the royal courts of Europe, these handcrafted coffee making jewels were imagined by a Parisian artist and his team of master craftsmen. Two exquisite glass pieces specially made for Royal by Baccarat will house the precious elixir that keeps you going every single day.

Each Royal coffee maker carries a sequential number, complementing the beautiful and captivating design, thus offering exclusivity to those in need. Future customers are also welcomed to choose between several premium materials and finishes, with custom engraving being an option as well.

Using fire, gravity, pressure, and vacuum, the Royal coffee maker will take you where no man has gone before, to an aromatic Nirvana. Sure, you will need the proper blend for that, but that’s a different topic for another occasion. For now, you should consider selling your car to appreciate your morning coffee in the best way possible.

