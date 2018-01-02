Feast Your Eyes on Two Marvelous Montblanc Star Legacy Watches

The 20th anniversary of the Montblanc Star Legacy Collection is upon us, which is why the renowned German brand has announced two new exquisite models. Called the Montblanc Star Legacy Nicolas Rieussec Chronograph and the Star Legacy Automatic Chronograph, these two mesmerizing timepieces will easily add a touch of style to your outfit.

Showing off a 42 mm steel, highly polished case, complemented by a domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating, the Montblanc Star Legacy Automatic Chronograph is the more affordable model of the two. A superb silvery-white dial and large black Arabic numerals work well together, attracting everyone’s attention to the monochromatic color scheme, that’s complemented by blue touches.

The watch also comes with a railway minute track, which uses dots rather than lines, inspired by a rare feature on Minerva watches from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Powering everything up is the Calibre MB 25.02, which features 27 jewels and a 46-hour power reserve, while a “Sfumato” blue alligator strap, hand-made by the Montblanc Pelletteria in Florence, Italy, finishes off this charming design.

On the other hand, so to speak, we have the Montblanc Star Legacy Nicolas Rieussec Chronograph, that comes with a 44.8 mm case inspired by the pocket watch designs of Minerva founder Charles-Ivan Robert. The first Rieussec-inspired chronograph Montblanc has ever released, this model features a reworked dial, with a GMT hand for tracking a second time zone, a day/night indicator and a travel function.

The Nicolas Rieussec Chronograph also uses two domed titanium discs for the 60-second and 30-minute counters, while a blued double index adds to the visual appeal of the watch. Montblanc’s Manufacture Calibre MB R200 is revealed through the sapphire crystal caseback, with automatic winding, traversing balance bridge, 40 jewels, and a screwed balance wheel which oscillates at 28,800bph, or 4Hz – don’t forget about the 72-hour power reserve.

Last but not least, the same “Sfumato” blue alligator strap is included with the Montblanc Star Legacy Nicolas Rieussec Chronograph as before. The Montblanc Star Legacy Automatic Chronograph is being offered for a decent price of €3,990, while the Montblanc Star Legacy Nicolas Rieussec Chronograph costs €9,000. Any preferences?