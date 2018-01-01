Let’s Kick Off the Year at Elbow Beach, Bermuda

It’s a new day and a new year, and I’m sure we’re all excited about what’s to come in 2018. If you haven’t made any vacation plans for 2018 yet, allow us to recommend a visit to Elbow Beach, Bermuda, a magical resort where could watch the sun rise from horseback, or simply relax all day long as the azure waters of the Atlantic Ocean lap the pink sand beach, bordering beautiful gardens.

Elbow Beach can be found on the pristine south shore of Bermuda, where you could stay in one of the 98 charming, colonial-style guest rooms, each of them promising comfort, privacy, luxury and a few modern touches, plus a serene view of the vast Atlantic Ocean. That sounds like the proper way to start a new year, right?

In case you’re wondering what else you could do at Elbow Beach, don’t worry, boredom is out of the question here. Kids are more than welcomed to enjoy an adventure-packed day at the kids club, while adults will enjoy a few holistic treatments at the Spa, where you could find private treatment rooms, with granite soaking tubs, pebble-lined rain showers and of course, amazing ocean views.

Those of you who want a little bit of adventure are encouraged to explore the reefs and shipwrecks off the coast, or simply chill out at the pool while sipping on a delicious cocktail. It’s safe to assume the sheer beauty of this place will leave you speechless, but we still want some feedback from you.