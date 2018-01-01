CRN’s 282-foot Explorer Yacht is Packed with Toys

The newest project from the renowned Italian shipyard CRN Yachts is a jaw dropping 282-foot expedition vessel, designed to pack as many water toys as possible – that’s quite an unusual approach to yacht design, but an interesting choice nonetheless.

This 86-meter concept revolves around two missions – to give as much space as possible to toys and tenders and to make sure every social area will allow passengers to get an unbroken view of the ocean. It’s also meant to tackle the most remote waters on the planet, which makes it even more incredible.

The London-based designers from Harrison Eidsgaard thought it would be a cool idea to explore the world, while taking sailboats or Jet Skis to keep you company along the trip, and that’s how this innovative concept has been born.

This vessel also comes with a personal submarine and an in-deck garage in the foredeck, which has a crane that can launch big tenders weighting up to 50 tons. That’s why the designers has to come up with creative spaces, to make sure comfort and luxury aboard the yacht would not be compromised. The beach club or swimming pools are looking fine, don’t you worry.

Actually all the social areas on board, the main saloon, the dining room, or the master apartment, look like glass palaces, designed to offer passengers unobstructed views of the water, while a special owner’s deck – with a private terrace – proves that owning a yacht is always a good investment. You will have to pay some serious cash for this vessel first, that’s for sure.