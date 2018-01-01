You Might Want to Move at the Plettenberg Bay Game Reserve

Priced at exactly $14,619,669, the magical Plettenberg Bay Game Reserve isn’t what most people would call affordable, but that’s not the point here; there are things in life meant to be outrageous and look the same – that’s what makes them even more enjoyable. Such is the case with this particular property, the biggest game reserve in the Southern Cape.

Sitting above the scenic Garden Route coastline and offering breathtaking views of the Bay of Beauty, this estate is perfect for people who want to experience wildlife, superb facilities and excellent African hospitality first hand. The Plettenberg Bay Game Reserve now offers lovely big game viewing experiences, thanks to an open 4×4 vehicle and a guided horseback safari.

But this home is actually looking for a new owner, who may enjoy The Shed in style; it includes a cozy reception area, curio shop, coffee shop, a children’s play area, plus a wonderful bar and restaurant with two roaring fireplaces.

There is also The Baroness Luxury Safari Lodge, where you will find 10 stylish and spacious bedroom suites, complemented by large living spaces with log fireplaces, bars, a library, as well as various social areas.

Built back in 1822 by Baron von Pletten from local stone, Plettenberg Bay promises spectacular views and a unique setting, in a malaria free area where some lucky people may enjoy up to 300 days of sunshine each year. Would you like to live here?

[sothebysrealty]