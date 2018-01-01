The Midas Touch: STALVEY’s 24K Gold Crocodile Skin Accessories

Exotic skin luxury accessories manufacturer STALVEY wanted to rock the current fashion trends with an outrageous idea, that will surely help you make a bold statement wherever you might go. The up and coming New York-based brand has recently introduced a 24kt gold crocodile handbag and accessories collection, because.. why not?

Thus, STALVEY has become the first brand in history to embed 24kt gold into exotic skins. But don’t think this is an easy feat, as the entire process required more than two years of research and development. But it was all worth it, since many celebrities have already placed an order for one of these eye catching accessories.

Stalvey’s unique collection of handbags and accessories show off a uniform, lustrous, and supple skin, rendered in a soft shade of gold. The 24kt gold articles show off a stamp and will come with a letter of authenticity as well. Each item will also come with custom handcrafted brass hardware, complemented by Midas’ touch.

STALVEY’s 24k gold crocodile collection includes the Top Handle 2.0 Mini Handbag, priced at $35,000, the Top Handle 3.5 Large Handbag, which sells for $100,000, the Small Shoulder Bag 2.5 at $50,000 and the Large Shoulder Bag 3.0 going for $59,000.

For $27,000 you could get the Aliza Framed Clutch, while the Adysen Envelope Clutch will cost $26,000, a luxurious pillow sells for $22,500 and the adorable teddy bear will set you back $32,000) I guess you weren’t expecting those price tags, but 24k gold and crocodile skin comes at a cost.