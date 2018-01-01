Behold The Red Gold Breitling Chronoliner B04 Watch

Breitling’s limited-edition version of the Breitling Chronoliner B04 watch now features a stunning red gold case. Looking like it’s ready for a show, with simple chronograph and GMT complications, this B04 is definitely a watch worth drooling over. The original displayed a steel case, but its practicality and the overall bold attitude of the watch have not been lost through the recent styling process.

Speaking of boldness, the Chronoliner B04 is not one of those discreet watches you can hide under the cuff; oh, no! This design was meant to shock and awe everyone, something that it could achieve quite easily.

The Breitling Chronoliner B04 shows off a sleek 46 mm case, with a lovely red gold and blue color scheme allowing it to stand out of a crowd easily. The watch has a screw-down case back, that’s individually numbered, and it could tackle 100-meter deep diving experiences as well. The dial layout remains the same, although the hands and the applied logo are now finished in red gold.

In terms of power, Breitling’s Chronoliner B04 is powered by the in-house caliber B04, which means a 70-hour power reserve. It will only come in limited numbers – 250 units, to be exact – with a $32,545 price tag. We’re pretty sure every single one of us would love to get one.