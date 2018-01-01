TechArt’s Porsche 911 GT3 is a Mad Beast

If you’re one of the lucky owners of a Porsche 911 GT3 sports cars and you think it could be even more outrageous, the German tuners from TechArt are here to help. This red beast now benefits from TechArt’s new Carbon Sport Package, a cool body kit designed to make the GT3 even more aggressive than it normally is, plus a few interior upgrades as well.

An ultra light front bonnet, featuring an integrated air outlet, a new front spoiler, complete with air blades and winglets, plus new side skirts, a rear wing profile, ram-air scoops and a redesigned rear diffuser, have all been added to this Porsche icon. The 911 GT3 by TechArt also displays center-locking Formula IV Race 20″ alloys, made to order according to the owner’s preferences.

On the inside, sky’s the limit for the lucky owners of a 911 GT3. TechArt offers tons of options and bespoke materials to choose from, such as carbon fiber, exquisite leathers, Alcantara or lacquered surfaces. Color-matched instrument gauges, personalized and illuminated door entry guards and many other goodies are also on the menu.

The tuner’s Type-7 steering wheel can be combined with Alcantara, premium leather and painted surfaces, adding to the exclusivity of this package. Unfortunately there’s no word on price-tags yet, but if you can already afford the Porsche 911 GT3, you won’t have any problem getting this upgrade package.