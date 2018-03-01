Miss Dior Exceptional Edition is for the Select Few

Just forty-seven numbered bottles of Miss Dior Exceptional Edition fragrance have been released into the wild, each of them featuring a gorgeous floral embroidery.

Inspired by the stylish Essence d’Herbier cocktail dress, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri after the iconic Miss Dior dress that was imagined by Christian Dior for his spring-summer 1948 collection, this exclusive fragrance brings a meadow of flowers into your life.

The iconic bow was always a symbol of joyful femininity for Christian Dior, and it graced the neck of Miss Dior fragrances ever since the perfume has been created, back in 1947. Tied on one side and flaring open on the other, this super chic bow is the first sign we’re dealing with an exceptional edition here.

Actress Natalie Portman joined in for the new Miss Dior campaign, with a beautiful dress designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri helping her to showcase the brand’s passion for gardens and the breathtaking floral bouquet behind the perfume. But let’s get back to the bow..

The double satin bow of the Miss Dior Exceptional Edition was embellished with an embroidery of raffia, complemented by blue, yellow, pink, and acid green glass beads, hand set by the skillful designers from Dior, with quite a lot of patience and time. There’s no word on pricing yet, but each of these bottles might become a collectible, and it would be a shame to miss out on an opportunity like this.