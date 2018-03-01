Porsche 911 GT3 RS Received a new Incredible Facelift

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is somewhat of a magical vehicle, that just keeps getting better and better, no matter the competition. These days, the renowned German automaker has taken the wraps off the facelifted 911 GT3 RS, with the track-oriented beast before you set to debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine, which is good for about 520 PS, and it’s mated to a specially calibrated seven-speed PDK transmission, this Porsche will do 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 312 km/h (193 mph).

On an aesthetic level, the designers from Porsche re-imagined the front side of the car, with a larger spoiler, matched by new side skirts, revised lighting and a sporty hood with two vents. It’s all about downforce, and the 911 GT3 RS benefits from quite a lot of it. Also, please note the new 20″ and 21″ alloys and the new engine cover as well, that comes with an integrated third brake light.

On the inside, the lucky drivers of one of these GT3 racers will find carbon fiber racing seats and a cool Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. The guys from Porsche wanted to make this car as light as possible and they equipped it with lightweight door panels and lightweight glass for the rear windows, removing the rear seats and even the sound deadening material.

Future customers also also encouraged to go for the Clubsport package, which adds a roll bar, six-point harnesses, a fire extinguisher and more, at no extra costs. The Weissach package is also available, with even more carbon fiber components and optional magnesium wheels, which allow the 911 GT3 RS to weigh in at just 1,430 kg (3,152 lbs).

Available to order, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS starts off at €195,137 in Europe- or $187,500 in the US.