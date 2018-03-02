Take a Break at THE BARAI at Hyatt Regency Hua Hin

Promising rest and relaxation amidst lush, exotic greenery, colorful gardens and sparkling pools, this magical retreat is a place where peace and quiet reigns supreme. The Barai is Hyatt Regency Hua Hin’s signature residential spa, an oasis of tranquility with soothing architectural elements inspired by the ancient Khmer culture, complemented by world class service and extraordinary accommodations.

If you want to forget about the hustle and bustle of city life, The Barai is probably the place you’ve always dreamed about. It’s a high-end retreat built with only one thing in mind: ultimate relaxation, that’s why guests are encouraged to turn off their devices and simply enjoy the silence as soon as they arrive here. I would do that right now, but I just have to tell you more about this place.

The Barai offers a unique residential spa concept, with several bespoke suites, specially designed to complement your treatments in the most beautiful way possible. These massive suites feature either garden verandas in ground-floor suites or spacious balconies with serene views of the Gulf of Thailand from the upper levels, plus private areas for treatments and massages.

Guest will get to choose between all kinds of rejuvenating massages and skin, facial or full-body treatments, each of them inspired by one of the four elements: fire, water, earth and air. Thai-therapy-inspired manicures and pedicures will get the ladies smiling, while boys may go work things out at the fitness center. Everyone will leave this place smiling, if they ever choose to leave at all.