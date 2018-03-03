Goldgenie Unveiled a Gold Plated Segwheel

Does anyone remember King Midas and the golden touch story? People have been obsessed with gold for millennia, and it’s almost impossible to explain why. The symbol of success, wealth and prestige has made its way in every aspect of our lives, from bespoke jewelry pieces and antiques to mobile phones and gadgets, bathroom accessories, and more.

Even your bicycle, gaming console or football table may be touched by this precious metal, and that’s where the people at Goldgenie usually come in. Check out this 24k Gold Plated Segwheel! Is it ridiculously cool or what?

Back in 2015, the Segwheel was introduced to the world. Designed as a self-balancing electric uniwheel, this thing features a high-tech system in aerospace transport control, with a fuzzy algorithm and a gyroscope system helping it to keep its user in balance.

Capable to travel at speeds of up to 18 km/h, the Segwheel in front of you has been embellished with 5 microns of 24k Gold and decorated with Gold Python skin, courtesy of Goldgenie.

This seems a bit overwhelming, and not even the sophisticated tech behind this device could help me from losing balance while drooling over this shiny exterior. However, I doubt many of you will have the desire and courage to ask about the purchase costs of such a bold statement.