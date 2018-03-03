The Aston Martin Residences Will Take Over Downtown Miami

British supercar maker Aston Martin broke ground of its first residential development in downtown Miami last fall, and this week they’ve released a few incredible renderings of the building’s amenities. Inspired by the company’s unique design language and Miami’s tropical environment, Aston Martin Residences will welcome homeowners in style.

Chief creative officer Marek Reichman was tasked to integrate Aston Martin’s classic colors and premium materials into the building’s interior design and the results already look impressive, to say the least. From gray and black carbon-fiber lobby furniture to hand stitched leather door tabs and bespoke handles, this building will be filled with bespoke elements that will bring the brand’s vision to life.

The 66-story, sail-shaped building is set to feature 391 luxurious units, with prices ranging between $700,000 and $8.5 million. Penthouses will set you back at least $14 million, although anyone willing to spend as much as $50 million may have the privilege to own the most exquisite piece of property.

Common spaces include two spectacular lobbies, as well as a full-service spa, a gorgeous salon lounge, a double-level fitness center for those of you who are more active, and an indoor/outdoor swimming pool for a well-deserved chill out session. It is also worth mentioning that future customers can even ask the brilliant people from Aston Martin to design their individual units.

Everything else is hearsay right now, but things should become clear by 2021 when the Aston Martin Residences will be completed.