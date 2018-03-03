A Refreshed Icon: the new Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda 1950 Skeleton

Swiss watchmaker Parmigiani Fleurier has released many incredible timepieces in these last couple of years, but there’s always room to go back to the roots and remember the classics.

As such, the award-winning Swiss brand has decided to honor its iconic ultra-thin Tonda 1950 watch, that has been refreshed to display a fully skeletonized dial right now. The new Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda 1950 Skeleton allows everyone to appreciate the magic of the calibre PF707, and there is plenty of goodness to be admire.

Showing off incredible craftsmanship and attention to detail, the Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda 1950 Skeleton watch is definitely one of those pieces that will make you go speechless.

The chic 40 mm steel case is complemented by a multi-level dial, with the flange proudly sitting atop the skeletonized movement, which cascades below it on the many levels required by its complex kinematics. The intricate movement seems to match the spectacular sapphire dial, which offers an unobscured view of the skeletonized magic.

On the edges, the sapphire crystal is enclosed by a rose gold metal flange, displaying the minute track and indices. In the end, the Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda 1950 Skeleton is paired by a fine leather strap, with a steel folding buckle that can be adjusted in five different ways – easy as saying ‘wow’ and without the hassle of regular leather straps. Do you want one?