Isaac Burrough Has a 28-meter Motor Yacht Surprise

Blending an excellent user experience with modern design aesthetics, Isaac Burrough’s design studio is pretty well known for creating stylish vessel that not only meet your expectations, but also exceed your desires. The Amsterdam-based design studio delivers only first-class yachts and their latest project aims to introduce a more approachable design language to the yachting world.

We’re talking about a 28-meter motor yacht concept, influenced by product design, that’s both extremely functional and really elegant. Showing off large clean surfaces, long uninterrupted lines, and bold rounded edges, this thing is surely going to be a head-turner. I have to admit I’m not really a fan of bulky-looking designs but this vessel is impressive nonetheless.

The yacht features a vertical bow to reduce hull resistance, while solar panels were placed on the 98 square-meter flat roof. The color palette of this gorgeous yacht was inspired by the rich shades of Santorini, with a Mediterranean blue and soft whites covering the interior and exterior of this vessel.

Teak-clad elements give you the impression of a warm Mediterranean summer, while the contrasting white lacquer add an extra touch of elegance to the atmosphere. Up to eight passengers can be accommodated on-board in style, thanks to a full beam owner’s stateroom and full beam VIP cabin, plus two other guest cabins.

Four crew members will join them on board, to make sure every fantasy and desire of theirs will be satisfied. The main deck and the lower deck are connected through a lovely glass encased staircase, while the crew members can use separate routing to ensure maximum privacy.