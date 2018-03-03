This Ford GT Takes the Martini Livery to the Next Level

With a production limited at just 250 units per year until 2020, just a few lucky people will ever have the privilege to call the new Ford GT their own. Seeing it here in all its glory, and even better, showing off the eye-catching Martini Racing livery, should make you fall in love with this supercar once and for all.

The team behind Vossen has unveiled this special Ford GT, riding on a set of stunning S17-01 aftermarket wheels, complemented by the iconic Martini livery. Showing off a deep concave profile, these alloys start off at $1,700 each, and they seem to fit the Michigan-born supercar like a glove. Feel free to take a closer look at the gallery below.

We’ve seen many sports cars rocking the Martini livery, but these colorful lines seem to complement Ford GT’s incredible body in the most beautiful way possible. Add in the 647 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque coming from the 3.5 liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine and you get a recipe for automotive perfection.

If you’re not one of the lucky few who will get to own the new Ford GT, you could at least order these wheels, that could suit many other supercars: from the Mercedes AMG-GT to the McLaren 720S or the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. We’re sure they will look amazing on many other cars, but there’s nothing like this special Ford GT.