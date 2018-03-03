The 10 Most Expensive Pawn Stars Items

Pawn Shops and Pawn Brokers were around a long time before the banks, ATM’s and credit cards arrived and they’re still here today. Pawnbroking is the oldest form of credit, with a history going back to the ancient times of the Greek and Roman Empires. It was there more than 1500 years ago in the Buddhist monasteries in China as well.

As these empires expanded, the business model of pawnbroking expanded as well all around the world. Today, pawn shops still help a lot of people make ends meet. As with any business, some pawn shops are small, but others have grown famous all over the world.

The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop near Las Vegas is one of the most famous ones, that mostly due to their television show Pawn Stars. The business started back in 1989 and it’s operated by the Harrison family – grandfather, father and son. The show follows their daily interaction with various clients trying to sell or pawn all kinds of items, the negotiations that take place and even conflicts between the family members. Of course, they need that for growing an audience.

While not all items are that valuable, across time there have been lots of interesting items sold at very high prices. Read on and find out which are The Top 10 Most Expensive Pawn Stars Items:

10. Vic Flicks 1961 Fender Stratocaster Guitar – $55,000

The English guitarist Vic Flick is known for playing the famous guitar riff in the James Bond theme and for popular recordings for legendary artists such as The Beatles and Tom Jones.

In 2013, he appeared in one episode of Pawn Stars and sold his iconic 1961 Fender Stratocaster Guitar, the one on which he played some of those famous recordings. Rick Harrison had to consult with the specialist Jesse Amoroso first, owner of Cowtown Guitars, a vintage guitar shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, but in the end agreed to the price of $55,000.

9. JFK’s Cigar Box – $60,000

John F. Kennedy was one of the most respected and admired American presidents so when a box of cigars which belonged to him got on the hands of the guys at Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, they instantly knew that they had to have that item.

It was a once in a lifetime opportunity for them, getting their hands on a fragment of presidential history. The cigar box, including several unsmoked cigars, was once on JFK’s desk in the Oval Office and now in their shop, so they offered a good $60,000 to the man who brought it.

8. 2014 Hertz Penske GT Mustang – $60,000

Hertz, the car rental company, teamed up in 2013 with Nascar team owner and entrepreneur Roger Penske to create a limited edition of the iconic GT Mustang. So there it was, the 2014 Hertz Penske GT Mustang, out of which only 150 were ever created.

One day, someone brought Rick Harrison one of the first ten models built, for which he happily made a deal at $60,000. But that after he asked one professional NASCAR pilot to take her for a test drive to make sure the car was in perfect condition.

7. 1915 Panama Pacific Octagonal Gold Coin – $67,500

As the name suggests, this is a commemorative coin, created by the U.S. Mint in celebration for the inauguration of the Panama Canal and showed at the Panama-Pacific International Exposition of 1915.

The 1915 Panama Pacific Octogonal $50 Gold Coin is the only one of its kind, with just one sister of round shape, and when Rick was tasked to find it for a customer willing to pay $70,000 for it, he made sure he’d have it. He found it in Atlanta, at one of the biggest coin auctions in the world and settled for the price of $67,500.

6. 1932 Custom Ford Roadster – $68,250

With old cars and antiques being the most prominent items on Pawn Stars, it’s clear that huge money are involved. Once, a customer invited Rick and Corey Harrison to his home to negotiate over an amazing 1932 matte black Custom Ford Roadster.

While in the beginning the guys were not sure whether to invest in such an old car, despite its pristine condition and the only 450 miles on the clock, the famous Vegas car expert, Danny ‘The Count’ Koker convinced them. They paid a good $68,250 for the car in the end.

5. 1922 Proof Peace High Relief Dollar – $80,000

After having been won in a poker game, the 1922 Proof Peace High Relief Dollar, one of the rarest coins in the history of the United States, got into Rick’s Pawn Shop one day.

The man who had brought it believed that its value rose to around $20,000, but after having experts take a look at it, they found out to be valued at somewhere between $50,000 and $100,000. Rick made a deal with the man for a great $80,000.

4. 1941 Gibson SJ-200 Guitar – $85,000

Initially owned by rock legend Stephen Stills who was playing it in the folk-rock group Crosby, Stills & Nash, the magnificent 1941 Gibson SJ-200 Guitar somehow got to the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop with a bill of sale signed by Stephen himself.

With proof that Stills had owned and played the guitar, the Harrisons were convinced they must have it, so they made a deal with the present owner for a whooping $85,000.

3. 1961 Gibson SG Les Paul Guitar – $90,000

Les Paul is a name of legend in the world of guitars and rock music, as he’s one of the first inventors and creators of electric guitars. But more than that, he and his wife, Mary Ford, were famous as a duo back in the 50’s, selling millions of records while playing the guitars Les Paul invented.

One of his best creations, offered to his wife Mary, the custom built 1961 Gibson Les Paul Guitar, got into Harrison’s shop in the hands of a customer asking a huge $250,000 for it. The guys somehow managed to pull off an outstanding deal, buying it in the end for only $90,000.

2. 1932 Lincoln Roadster – $95,000

One of the first vehicles powered by a 150-horsepower V-12 engine, the 1932 Lincoln Roadster was pure luxury on wheels and more powerful than most of the cars of its era.

The guys at Gold & Silver Pawn Shop got lucky with the man who came to sell this beauty since he liked them and their show, and in appreciation he accepted to lower the price to $95,000 if he was paid in gold. Which he obtained quick, because the Harrisons were eager to get their hands on such a magnificent classic.

1. 200 Pounds of Silver – $111,000

If there’s something that the Harrisons love more than anything else, even gold, it’s pure hard silver. And when somebody entered their shop to sell them 200 pounds of it, they jumped on the opportunity.

After making a few checks to ensure the quality and the purity of the silver, Rick was happy to pay a staggering $111,000 for all those shiny silver bars the man had brought.