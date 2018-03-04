Atlantis Sanya Is The $1.6B Resort We’ve All Been Waiting For

China’s first integrated entertainment resort, Atlantis Sanya, was specially designed to welcome guests within an incredible environment on the Hainan Islands. Nestled on the Haitang Bay National Coast, this magical place is the first Atlantis resort in China, joining other blissful Atlantis resorts, like The Palm in Dubai or Atlantis, Ko Olina in Hawaii.

Inspired by the lost world of Atlantis, Atlantis Sanya will offer 540,000 square meters of unparalleled excitement: Aquaventure Waterpark’s twisting waterslides will redefine water fun, and discovering the ancient Atlantis civilization at The Lost Chambers Aquarium or checking out the largest open-air aquarium in the world, The Ambassador Lagoon, will make your stay here unforgettable. Are you excited yet? You should be.

There are 21 restaurants on location, alongside cafes, lounges and bars, with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s awarding winning Bread Street Kitchen and Bar also present. The sophisticated AHAVA spa will easily get anyone relaxed, while the guest accommodations were specially designed to do the same.

The guest rooms overlook the charming Haitang Bay, and each of them has been carefully furnished and decorated to provide the perfect setting for rest and relaxation. The Imperial, Royal and the Presidential Suites also feature grand terraces which offer serene views over the bay and the Aquaventure Waterpark, but what’s even more interesting is that five of the resort’s luxurious room are underwater.

The Neptune Underwater Suite and the Poseidon Underwater Suite will leave guests stunned by the underwater world of Atlantis with floor to ceiling glass windows – a high-end kitchen, a premium sound system, and premium branded bath amenities are also part of the package, even though we doubt you will be doing a lot of cooking while on vacation. I wouldn’t, that’s for sure, although I am packing as we speak!