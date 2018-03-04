This Precious Lord of the Rings Chess Set Could be Yours

The Lord of the Rings series has been called one of the most powerful stories on the planet, and Peter Jackson’s incredible adaptation still has many people feeling really excited. But what about having the entire plot played out right in front of your eyes? That might be a bit difficult to achieve, especially without CGI (computer generated interface), but it would seem there is an alternative available.

This mesmerizing Lord of the Rings Chess set has been recently unleashed onto the market, promising dedicated fans a new enjoyable LOTR experience. The chess board actually displays a map of the Middle-Earth with the base containing images of the most memorable characters and scenes that we all know and love.

This stunning chess set comes with 32 beautifully decorated pieces, each of them representing miniature sculptures of the film’s characters such as Aragorn, Gandalf, Boromir, Sam and Frodo – feel free to complete the list by yourselves. You know you want to! The exclusive Chess set was specially designed by Noble Collection and it’s officially licensed by Warner Bros.

The 15 by 15 by 4.5 inches board was made from plexiglass and cold cast porcelain, and for just $495 you could get your very own Lord of the Rings chess set – in select countries. The question is this: do you still remember how to play the game or will this be yet another collectible waiting to act as a great conversation starter?

