Hublot Big Bang Unico TMT Chronograph Ticks For A Champion

The renowned Swiss watchmaker Hublot has recently joined forces with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. once again, to release two new incredible watches dubbed as the Big Bang Unico TMT – The Money Team. Showing off a 45 mm case, the watch can be purchased in two versions – Big Bang Unico TMT Carbon Gold and Big Bang Unico TMT Yellow Gold Jewellery.

The controversial boxing champ seems to have a thing for mechanical beauties, with these particularly interesting watches meant to honor his legacy and unbeaten 50-0 record. He’s a living legend and he deserves all the praise!

One piece features carbon fiber on the case and bezel, with 18K Gold 3N Occlusions adding to the overall appeal. The other one displays a polished and satin finish 18K Gold 3N set with 176 tiny diamonds. The sapphire case back bears the champion’s ultimate inscription, TBE -The Best Ever – which is not the most modest thing you will hear all day, but these are the words and attitude of a true champion.

Manufactured in-house by Hublot, the HUB1242 UNICO movement powers up both versions of the watch, with a 72-hour power reserve backing it up. A boxing glove signed by the champion complements these watches, adding to the desirability factor and making them a true collector’s item. Which version would you rather have?

