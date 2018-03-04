Every Day at Galerie Will Prove to be an Artsy Experience

Scheduled to be completed by mid-2019, Galerie will offer bespoke studios and one- to three-bedroom units, costing somewhere between $595,000 and $2.5 million. Developers Adam America Real Estate and Vanke U.S. have come up with yet another impressive residential building, comprising 182 units that promise to offer homeowners the art gallery experience, hence the name of this stunning project.

Located in New York’s Long Island City neighborhood, this gorgeous 11-story condominium will showcase a curated art program known as ArtBox. Over 20 artists will display their works inside the building, and what you see is what you will most likely purchase – well, most of us could only dream about living here. Are you feeling lucky?

Galerie’s luxurious interiors will be designed by Paris Forino Interior Design, with their team imagining a modern blend of concrete, brick, and glass. White oak flooring, various architectural glazing styles, Carrina Caesarstone countertops, and honed Zebra-milk marble add to the stylish and overall impressive attitude of each unit.

It is also worth mentioning that future residents will have access to 13,000 square feet of amenities, including an indoor pool, a sculpture garden, not to mention a fitness center and a pet spa that will have your companion feeling spoiled and its owners completely relaxed – at least, for a short while. The cherry on top is a dreamy rooftop terrace, offering serene views of New York City.