TechArt’s Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo is Simply Marvelous

This Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo gives credit where credit is due, and we are thinking about the engineers from Germany’s TechArt shop, of course. The team behind TechArt has been enhancing the performance and styling of Porsche vehicles for three decades now, and the Grand GT package developed for the new Panamera Sport Turismo is their latest offering.

Set to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, this package is a full scale tune, which allows customers to choose from a wide range of styling and performance options, such as bespoke exterior paint, a lowered suspension system, and an aggressive widebody kit. The latter consists of extended wheel arches, new spoilers and vents, as well 22″ Formula IV alloys and carbon fiber exhaust tips.

Inside the cockpit, the German tuning shop went for a full custom-designed Nappa leather look, with everything from the door panels and console to the dashboard and footwells being covered in this exquisite leather. But this Porsche Panamera also received TechArt’s sports steering wheel, an Alcantara roofline, and custom painted trims in body color.

There’s also a major power upgrade to be mentioned, as an improved ECU and a titanium sports exhaust system will allow the 4.0-liter V8 to develop 631 hp and 900 Nm of torque, 89 hp and 132 Nm of torque over the standard model. This translates into a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of just 3.4 seconds, which is 0.4 seconds quicker. But there’s more to this car than straight-line acceleration, right?