Louis Vuitton Releases Its First Unisex Fragrance Collection: The Cologne Perfumes

Louis Vuitton has recently teamed up with master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud to create the brand’s first unisex fragrance collection, the Cologne Perfumes. Alex Israel was also invited to bring his signature West Coast style to the set, which includes scents inspired by the garden, sun and sea.

First, the Sun Song perfume encapsulates the serenity of summer through the french scent of orange blossom and the vigor of lemon. These accents and the overall scent are prolonged by using a touch of musks in the composition.

The Afternoon Swim pays homage to citrus fruits, which Jacques Cavallier Belletrud is in love with. The perfume features a rare Sicilian orange lush, that’s juicy and rich. The fragrance comes as a sensation of great freshness, with notes of bergamot and mandarin blending together to give a delightful flavor to the senses.

The third perfume in the unisex collection is called Cactus Garden and it brings to senses a cool freshness, one found on an exotic patio. The fragrance includes mate tea, from far away lands, blended with the exotic Calabrian bergamot, while sensible peppery notes of lemongrass complete the tropical forest sensation.

Along with the new Cologne Perfumes collection, Louis Vuitton will also launch a new set of travel cases made specifically for each of these three perfume bottles, to conserve and protect them. This is where the impressive artwork of Alex Israel comes in.