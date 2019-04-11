fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Louis Vuitton Releases Its First Unisex Fragrance Collection: The Cologne Perfumes

Louis Vuitton Cologne Perfumes 5

Louis Vuitton has recently teamed up with master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud to create the brand’s first unisex fragrance collection, the Cologne Perfumes. Alex Israel was also invited to bring his signature West Coast style to the set, which includes scents inspired by the garden, sun and sea.

First, the Sun Song perfume encapsulates the serenity of summer through the french scent of orange blossom and the vigor of lemon. These accents and the overall scent are prolonged by using a touch of musks in the composition.

The Afternoon Swim pays homage to citrus fruits, which Jacques Cavallier Belletrud is in love with. The perfume features a rare Sicilian orange lush, that’s juicy and rich. The fragrance comes as a sensation of great freshness, with notes of bergamot and mandarin blending together to give a delightful flavor to the senses.

Louis Vuitton Cologne Perfumes 4

The third perfume in the unisex collection is called Cactus Garden and it brings to senses a cool freshness, one found on an exotic patio. The fragrance includes mate tea, from far away lands, blended with the exotic Calabrian bergamot, while sensible peppery notes of lemongrass complete the tropical forest sensation.

Along with the new Cologne Perfumes collection, Louis Vuitton will also launch a new set of travel cases made specifically for each of these three perfume bottles, to conserve and protect them. This is where the impressive artwork of Alex Israel comes in.

Louis Vuitton Cologne Perfumes 6

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

louis-vuitton-wireless-earbuds-1
Louis Vuitton Breaks into the Audio Market with these Expensive Wireless Earbuds
Louis Vuitton Time Trunk Bag 5
Louis Vuitton’s new Time Trunk Bags Will Help You Impress Everyone
Louis Vuitton New Wave collection 0
Make a Statement with Louis Vuitton’s New Wave Collection
Louis Vuitton Coffret 8 Montres Monogram Titane 1
Louis Vuitton Uses Titanium & Ruthenium To Protect Your Precious Watches

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.