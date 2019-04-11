Carmen is Hispano Suiza’s Retro Take on a Futuristic EV Supercar

Spanish automotive company Hispano Suiza has recently released a few photos of its future electric super car. Inspired by the 1930’s Dubonnet Xenia, this beauty is both a retro looking and futuristic electric car that’s capable of no less than 1,019 hp. The car was officially premiered at the Geneva Motor Show this year and the first road-going models should come out sometime next year.

Called Carmen, this EV supercar is a modern take on its 1930’s predecessor, featuring sliding doors, enveloping windscreen and design lines that give it a futuristic look. It comes with ultra light carbon fiber monocoque and body panels, thus reducing its weight to less than 1,690 kg. The rear end of the car features two red circular lights and the wheels are beautifully hidden under riveted panels, exposing only the bottom treads.

The range of this lovely Spanish super car could reach a decent 400 km (250 miles). Carmen uses interesting splitters, diffusers and other aero components which give it a very low drag coefficient. The 1,019 hp are obtained through dual electric motors encased in each of the rear wheels, and its performances are no less impressive: this EV is able to reach 62 mph in under 3 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h) limited electronically.

While the car isn’t yet ready for shipping yet, Hispano Suiza is already taking pre-orders. Carmen has a mind boggling price tag of $1.7 million and will come in a limited edition of only 19 models, set to be produced between 2019 and 2021. The official launch of the road going model will take place in June 2020.