Limited-Edition Mini 1499 GT Honors a British Icon

The Mini 1275 GT was the Cooper S of the ‘70s – at least that’s what some people are saying. British automobile designer Roy Haynes was in charge of this iconic project, restyling the entire front end of its predecessor and delivering two variations of the refreshed vehicle – the Mini Clubman, and the Mini 1275 GT – a fun little car that took over the world back then.

Today, it’s been 46 years since the last one rolled out the factory gates, and Mini designed to pay homage to the classic 1275 GT with the limited-edition Mini 1499 GT. As its name states, only 1,499 units will reach the market, with a tiny Twin Power turbo three-cylinder engine, developing a cool 102 hp that will take this Mini from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 10.1 seconds.

On an aesthetic level, customers will receive either a Pepper White or Midnight Black vehicle. The first option comes with distinctive black graphics, while the second shows off gold side stripes, reminding us of those golden years. Please note that each of the 1,499 units includes black 17″ alloys wheels, tinted windows, and clear indicator lenses, with a few John Cooper Works touches as well.

The limited-run Mini has also been quipped with a sports suspension, sports seats in Dinamica and leather, JCW badges, a JCW steering wheel with Chilli Red stitching, Piano Black trimmings, and Carbon Black interior details. I guess there is enough to satisfy anyone, especially longtime Mini fans. Do you want one?