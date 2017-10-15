Chicago’s 1000M Tower Could be Your Future Home

Chicago has always been known for its stunning architecture, and it seems that next year will begin a new and exciting chapter for the Windy City. 1000M, an imposing 832-foot-tall glass tower, is all set to reshape the city’s skyline; designed by the award-winning architect and longtime Chicago resident Helmut Jahn, the 323-unit condominium will stand 74 stories tall above Lake Michigan and Grant Park.

Interested buyers already have the opportunity to purchase one- to four-bedroom units here, ranging between 926 and 5,491 square feet. Interior designer Kara Mann will make sure your new home will be worth every single penny, showing off hard wood floors, natural stones, floor-to-ceiling walls of glass and a kitchen packing state of the art equipment.

I doubt the gallery below inspires you to cook; it’s more about chilling out and inviting everyone to drool over your new acquisition, right? Moving on, the building’s impressive state-of-the-art fitness center will allow the privileged residents of this tower to get in the best shape of their lives, while the beauty bar and the spa are obviously welcomed bonuses.

The 11th floor welcomes you with a charming library, music conservatory, or an outdoor terrace with formal gardens and walking paths, and the 72nd floor is a magical sky-high oasis, with a lovely winter garden, featuring year round plants and green walls, complemented by stunning views of the glittering city below. That sounds dreamy, right?

Last but not least, we should also mention Club 1000, an adjacent full-service bar and lounge, that comes with a breathtaking sky terrace, overlooking Lake Michigan. Set to be completed by 2021, the 1000M Tower will have prices starting from $557,000 for a one bedroom unit to $8.5 million for a lavish four bedroom penthouse. Any takers?