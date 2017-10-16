Australia’s Silky Oaks Lodge is Ready To Heal Your Soul

If you’re looking for an escape from the ordinary city life, Queensland’s Silky Oaks Lodge might be one of the world’s best options. Hidden deep in the oldest living rainforest on our planet, this unique Australian retreat will get you as close as possible to nature, without letting go of your modern luxuries and treats.

This magical resort is basically an oasis of luxury, complemented by an incredibly beautiful ecosystem, perched right on the edge of the Mossman Gorge in Australia’s Daintree Rainforest. You can forget all about noisy tourists and pushy souvenir sellers here, as you’re more likely to see possums, bandicoots and lizards than humans in this pristine corner of the world.

No matter how much you love your glass office and modern technologies, you will definitely appreciate the sheer beauty of nature and the wonderful way it disconnects you from the everyday life.

Silky Oaks Lodge will make you believe in love at first sight once again, as charming Riverhouses and Treehouses will tease your senses in the best way possible, while the lush wilderness that surrounds you will make any moment spent here unforgettable. Lovely rainforest walks, canoeing, mountain biking, or swimming and sunbathing are always on the table here, if you’d like a little bit of action.

But I think it’s safe to assume that most visitors will go for a hammock on their very own private veranda, hiding beneath the verdant canopy of the world’s oldest living rainforest. It’s just a rare example of what Mother Nature has allowed us to experience, before the civilized world went on to invade its territories. Welcome to the jungle!