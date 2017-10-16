Bulgari Makes Every Divas’ Dream Come True

Just the mere mention of Bvlgari and ladies from all over the world will instantly get excited, expecting to see a rare and shiny treat. That’s exactly what’s going to happen today, as the Italian brand’s visionary director Virgilio Villoresi has just revealed the one-of-a-kind Divas’ Dream collection, offering gentlemen another reason to spend some money and spoil their significant other.

Elegant and gracious, the exquisite jewelry pieces which make up this collection were inspired by the sophisticated mosaics of ancient Rome, in homage to Bvlgari’s historic heritage. The colored fan-shaped mosaics of the Caracalla Baths boast supreme beauty and they represent the key motifs of this dazzling collection.

With Divas’ Dream, Bulgari aims to shine new light on the iconic fan shape in its utmost lightness and delicacy. Inspired by the iconic divas of our time, this stunning collection expresses the essence of Italian femininity in the most luxurious of manners. Capturing the beauty of contemporary women, the design of these precious pieces recalls Bvlgari’s passion for colored stones in a soft and most seductive way.

Pendants in white gold, precious pavé diamonds and central gemstones like aquamarine and pink tourmaline add a distinctive charisma to this celebration, complemented by pink tourmaline, rubellite, and amethyst. It’s a refined, discreet and stylish sight, and these are also the attributes of any Bvlgari creation. Christmas shopping list, here you go.