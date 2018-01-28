Greubel Forsey Unveiled Two New Extraordinary Watches

Only time will tell if these watches will make a big impression on you or not; but, before anything else happens, we must be able to tell time, right?

Enter Greubel Forsey, and the watchmaker’s newest creations: the Greubel Forsey GMT Earth, an updated version of the brand’s iconic GMT watch, and the Greubel Forsey Différentiel d’Égalité, the company’s first timepiece to feature a dead-beat seconds complication. Care to take a closer look at these stunning creations?

First, the Greubel Forsey GMT Earth (pictured below) is available in white gold only, showing off a 45.5 mm case and eye catching details on the dial and the globe. Like any other Greubel Forsey watches, the GMT Earth is finished to an extremely high degree. The GMT pusher at 10 o’clock, for example, has a raised engraving on a hand-punched background, while the tourbillon bridge features flat black polishing.

On the other hand, the Greubel Forsey Différentiel d’Égalité comes with a constant-force mechanism and a dead-beat seconds complication beautifully integrated into the watch. Also available with a white gold 44 mm case, this watch features a somewhat minimalist dial, with a large cutout in the bottom left corner showing off a big part of the constant-force mechanism.

The Greubel Forsey Différentiel d’Égalité has a manually wound movement, with 359 different components and 60 hours worth of backup energy. If you like these timepieces just as much as we do, you should know that the Greubel Forsey GMT Earth is limited to 33 pieces and will cost 610,000 CHF, while the Greubel Forsey Différentiel d’Égalité will adorn another 33 lucky wrists for 265,000 CHF each.